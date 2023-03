The artistic highlight of Ourense's Romanesque-Gothic cathedral, built mainly in the 12th and 13th centuries, is the elaborately gilded Santo Cristo chapel, inside the northern entrance. At the west end is the colourfully painted, Gothic Pórtico do Paraíso, based on Santiago de Compostela's Pórtico de la Gloria.

The audioguide tour (available in six languages) takes about 45 minutes.