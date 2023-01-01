Centro do Viño da Ribeira Sacra

The Ribeira Sacra Wine Centre, which doubles as a tourist office for the whole Ribeira Sacra area, has displays on the region's wine, culture and history, brought to life in enjoyable 45-minute guided visits, usually scheduled for 11.30am, 12.30pm, 5pm and 6.30pm Tuesday to Saturday; call at least one day ahead for a tour in English or French. There's loads of Ribeira Sacra wine for sale too.

When you leave, turn right outside the door and take the first alley on the left to see what's claimed to be Spain's narrowest house – just 1.5m wide but five storeys high – next to the Museo Lodeiro.