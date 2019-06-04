The enormous Mosteiro de Santo Estevo, in the steep, thickly wooded Sil valley, dates from the 12th century and has three magnificent cloisters (one Romanesque-Gothic, two Renaissance), a Romanesque-Gothic church and an 18th-century baroque facade. It's now a parador hotel and one of the Ribeira Sacra's most luxurious places to stay, but everyone is free to wander round the main monumental sections and eat in the cafe or restaurant.

Santo Estevo is 5km east from Luintra along the OU0508, then 1km north.