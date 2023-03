Small, friendly, family-run Adega Vella, founded in 2005, is one of several Ribeira Sacra wineries producing vintages from autochthonous grape varieties that were once almost lost, such as godello, merenzao and brancellao, as well as the more common mencía. It's recommendable to call ahead for visits, especially outside the July-to-September season. The winery is in Abeleda village, 7km down the OU903 from Castro Caldelas.