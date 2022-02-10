‘Costa Daurada’ (Golden Coast) instantly conjures up the scent of sunscreen, salty air and sizzling seafood. Extending southwest from Barcelona to the border with Valencia region, this undisputedly developed stretch of Catalonia's coastline is crammed with sandy beaches, holidaymakers and heaving seaside resorts, but it's also a surprisingly multi-faceted region.

Its major city, Tarragona, is as renowned for Roman ruins as inventive seafood, while gay-friendly Sitges hums with nightlife and festivals. Wine country ripples north from Sitges in the Penedès area and further west in Priorat, while culture calls in Reus, birthplace of architect Antoni Gaudí, and underrated Tortosa, home to a fine fortress and within easy reach of Miravet's fantastical castle.

In the deep southwest, discover the dozy, pancake-flat Delta de l’Ebre, where the mighty Río Ebro (Riu Ebre in Catalan) folds into the Mediterranean amid wetlands and meadows that are a dream for cycling, birdwatching and sunset-gazing.