Crowning the town, Tarragona’s cathedral incorporates both Romanesque and Gothic features, as typified by the main facade. The flower-filled cloister has…
Costa Daurada & Around
‘Costa Daurada’ (Golden Coast) instantly conjures up the scent of sunscreen, salty air and sizzling seafood. Extending southwest from Barcelona to the border with Valencia region, this undisputedly developed stretch of Catalonia's coastline is crammed with sandy beaches, holidaymakers and heaving seaside resorts, but it's also a surprisingly multi-faceted region.
Its major city, Tarragona, is as renowned for Roman ruins as inventive seafood, while gay-friendly Sitges hums with nightlife and festivals. Wine country ripples north from Sitges in the Penedès area and further west in Priorat, while culture calls in Reus, birthplace of architect Antoni Gaudí, and underrated Tortosa, home to a fine fortress and within easy reach of Miravet's fantastical castle.
In the deep southwest, discover the dozy, pancake-flat Delta de l’Ebre, where the mighty Río Ebro (Riu Ebre in Catalan) folds into the Mediterranean amid wetlands and meadows that are a dream for cycling, birdwatching and sunset-gazing.
Explore Costa Daurada & Around
- Catedral de Tarragona
Crowning the town, Tarragona’s cathedral incorporates both Romanesque and Gothic features, as typified by the main facade. The flower-filled cloister has…
- MMuseu del Cau Ferrat
Built in the 1890s as a house-studio by Catalan artist Santiago Rusiñol, a pioneer of the Modernisme movement, this seaside mansion is crammed with his…
- GGaudí Centre
Visionary Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí was born in Reus, 14km northwest of Tarragona, in 1852. Though there are no Gaudí buildings here, he was inspired…
- TTorres
Just 3km northwest of Vilafranca on the BP2121, this is the area’s premier winemaker, with a family winemaking tradition dating from the 17th century and…
- CCodorníu
There is no more glorious spot to sip cava than the vaulted interior of Codorníu's palatial Modernista headquarters, designed by Catalan architect Josep…
- EEspai Xocolata Simón Coll
Chocolate lovers shouldn't miss a visit to this family-run, bean-to-bar fabricant de xocolata (chocolate maker), which has been going strong since 1840. A…
- FFreixenet
The biggest cava-producing company, easily accessible right next to Sant Sadurní's train station. Book ahead for 1½-hour multilingual tours of its 1920s…
- CCentre d’Estudis de la Batalla de l’Ebre
About 35km north of Tortosa in Gandesa, this excellent modern museum presents a balanced account of the Spanish Civil War and the decisive 1938 Ebro…
- PPortAventura
A massive, blockbuster amusement park, PortAventura lies 10km west of Tarragona. Divided into themed sections, it's crammed with exhilarating rides and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Costa Daurada & Around.
See
Catedral de Tarragona
Crowning the town, Tarragona’s cathedral incorporates both Romanesque and Gothic features, as typified by the main facade. The flower-filled cloister has…
See
Museu del Cau Ferrat
Built in the 1890s as a house-studio by Catalan artist Santiago Rusiñol, a pioneer of the Modernisme movement, this seaside mansion is crammed with his…
See
Gaudí Centre
Visionary Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí was born in Reus, 14km northwest of Tarragona, in 1852. Though there are no Gaudí buildings here, he was inspired…
See
Torres
Just 3km northwest of Vilafranca on the BP2121, this is the area’s premier winemaker, with a family winemaking tradition dating from the 17th century and…
See
Codorníu
There is no more glorious spot to sip cava than the vaulted interior of Codorníu's palatial Modernista headquarters, designed by Catalan architect Josep…
See
Espai Xocolata Simón Coll
Chocolate lovers shouldn't miss a visit to this family-run, bean-to-bar fabricant de xocolata (chocolate maker), which has been going strong since 1840. A…
See
Freixenet
The biggest cava-producing company, easily accessible right next to Sant Sadurní's train station. Book ahead for 1½-hour multilingual tours of its 1920s…
See
Centre d’Estudis de la Batalla de l’Ebre
About 35km north of Tortosa in Gandesa, this excellent modern museum presents a balanced account of the Spanish Civil War and the decisive 1938 Ebro…
See
PortAventura
A massive, blockbuster amusement park, PortAventura lies 10km west of Tarragona. Divided into themed sections, it's crammed with exhilarating rides and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Costa Daurada & Around
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.