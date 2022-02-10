Panoramic Cabo Fisterra is a 3.5km drive or walk south of Fisterra town. It's crowned by a lighthouse, the Faro de Fisterra. Camino de Santiago pilgrims…
Costa da Morte
Rocky headlands, winding inlets, small fishing towns, plunging cliffs, wide sweeping bays and many a remote, sandy beach – this is the eerily beautiful 'Coast of Death', the most westerly outpost of mainland Spain, where mysteries and legends abound. One of the most enchanting parts of Galicia, this remote, thinly populated and, for the most part, unspoilt shore runs from Muros, at the mouth of the Ría de Muros y Noia, round to Caión, just before A Coruña. Inland, narrow lanes weave through woodlands between tiny stone hamlets clustered around ancient churches in the folds of undulating hills. The treacherous coast has seen a lot of shipwrecks, and the idyllic landscape can undergo a rapid transformation when ocean mists blow in. Then it's time to settle into a local bar for some of the top-class local seafood and good Galician wines.
Explore Costa da Morte
- Cabo Fisterra
- CCabo Touriñán
- SSantuario da Virxe da Barca
- PPraia do Rostro
- MMuseo Xardín de Man
- CCeminterio dos Ingleses
- PPraia de Nemiña
- PPraia da Mar de Fora
- DDolmen de Dombate
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Costa da Morte.
Cabo Fisterra
Cabo Touriñán
Santuario da Virxe da Barca
Praia do Rostro
Museo Xardín de Man
Ceminterio dos Ingleses
Praia de Nemiña
Praia da Mar de Fora
Dolmen de Dombate
