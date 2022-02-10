Getty Images/iStockphoto

Costa da Morte

Rocky headlands, winding inlets, small fishing towns, plunging cliffs, wide sweeping bays and many a remote, sandy beach – this is the eerily beautiful 'Coast of Death', the most westerly outpost of mainland Spain, where mysteries and legends abound. One of the most enchanting parts of Galicia, this remote, thinly populated and, for the most part, unspoilt shore runs from Muros, at the mouth of the Ría de Muros y Noia, round to Caión, just before A Coruña. Inland, narrow lanes weave through woodlands between tiny stone hamlets clustered around ancient churches in the folds of undulating hills. The treacherous coast has seen a lot of shipwrecks, and the idyllic landscape can undergo a rapid transformation when ocean mists blow in. Then it's time to settle into a local bar for some of the top-class local seafood and good Galician wines.

  • Cabo Fisterra

    Panoramic Cabo Fisterra is a 3.5km drive or walk south of Fisterra town. It's crowned by a lighthouse, the Faro de Fisterra. Camino de Santiago pilgrims…

  • C

    Cabo Touriñán

    Picturesque rocky, lighthouse-crowned Cabo Touriñán, 17km southwest of Muxía, is great for a breezy walk. The northwest corner of the cape, Punta de…

  • S

    Santuario da Virxe da Barca

    The 18th-century church on the rocky seashore at the north end of town marks the spot where (legend attests) the Virgin Mary arrived in a stone boat and…

  • P

    Praia do Rostro

    One of Galicia's most spectacular beaches, this broad 2km stretch of unbroken sand begins about 4km south of Lires and is a particularly magnificent sight…

  • M

    Museo Xardín de Man

    This quirky and touching open-air sculpture garden made from rocks and ocean bric-a-brac, beside Camelle's pier, is the work of 'Man' (Manfred Gnädinger),…

  • C

    Ceminterio dos Ingleses

    The rugged coast between Camariñas and Camelle, followed by the Ruta do Litoral, is one of the most beautiful stretches of the Costa da Morte. Ten…

  • P

    Praia de Nemiña

    This beautiful, 1.5km sandy curve, stretching north from the mouth of the Ría de Lires, attracts surfers in numbers from roughly April to November and has…

  • P

    Praia da Mar de Fora

    Spectacular Praia da Mar de Fora, on the ocean (western) side of the Fisterra peninsula, is reachable via an 800m walk from the top of town. The scenery…

  • D

    Dolmen de Dombate

    About 11km inland from Laxe, this impressively large 3700 BCE megalithic tomb was encased in a protective pavilion in 2011. Visitors can walk round inside…

