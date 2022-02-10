The lake at the north end of town was created during the 13th century for irrigation purposes. It's a pretty spot for a stroll: birds bob across its…
Cerdanya
Picturesque Cerdanya, along with French Cerdagne across the border, occupies a low-lying green basin between the higher reaches of the Pyrenees to its east and west. Although Cerdanya and Cerdagne, once a single Catalan county, were divided by the Treaty of the Pyrenees in 1659, Catalan is spoken on both sides of the border and Spain flows seamlessly into France. Hikers and mountain-bikers converge on Puigcerdà, the region's main town, and pretty nearby Llívia in summer, while winter sees skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes of La Molina and Masella. Cerdanya also makes an excellent jumping-off point to ramble and rock climb the Serra del Cadí to the southwest.
See
Estany de Puigcerdà
The lake at the north end of town was created during the 13th century for irrigation purposes. It's a pretty spot for a stroll: birds bob across its…
See
Museu Municipal
Proudly occupying what's alleged to be Europe's oldest pharmacy (dating to 1415, it operated until 1926), this multi-language, multimedia museum explores…
See
Castell de Llívia
Though little more than walls remain of Llívia's ruined hilltop castle, it's worth the hefty 15-minute climb for the fabulously beautiful wraparound views…
See
Església de Santa Maria
Though only the tower of the 17th-century Església de Santa Maria still stands, this stocky Romanesque structure dominates bustling Plaça Santa Maria…
See
Església de Mare de Déu dels Àngels
Llívia's 16th-century, late-Gothic church is encircled by three defensive towers and contains a Romanesque baptismal font.
See
Església de Sant Domènec
This 13th-century Gothic church was wrecked multiple times over the course of its history, including a 15th-century earthquake and immense damage during…
See
Museu Cerdà
Within a much-modernised 19th-century Carmelite monastery are two floors of exhibitions with flavours of Cerdanya's agrarian past. The permanent…
