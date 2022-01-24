Shutterstock

Central East Coast

For the millions of tourists who descend every year on its sandy beaches, splash in its gentle waves and stay in all-inclusive resorts, the coast from Cala Millor to Portocolom is paradise. But for those who mourn the loss of Mallorca’s once-pristine coastline, the overdevelopment is nothing short of a catastrophe. But the crowd-weary shouldn't be put off entirely. Head inland to cosy rural hotels and drive, cycle or hike to off-the-beaten-path beaches, such as Cala Romántica or Cala Varques.

Explore Central East Coast

    Coves del Drac

    Over-visited, probably overpriced, the Coves del Drac are by no means overrated. Of all Mallorca's accessible cave complexes, this is the least…

    Cala Marçal

    This broad, comely blue-flag beach is a lovely choice for a family outing from Portocolom: there's parking, nearby restaurants, toilets, and plenty of…

    Cala Varques

    This isolated scrub-backed beach is one of the loveliest on Mallorca's east coast: nearly 100m long, and sloping down into brilliant turqouise sea.

    Passeig de la Sirena

    Most of the town's activity crowds alongside the Passeig de la Sirena and the harbour, where a small crowded beach provides the perfect place to observe…

    Coves dels Hams

    On the northern side of town on the road to Manacor, this underground labyrinth has some fine stalactite formations and an open-roofed cave rich with…

    Cala s’Arenal

    Facing Portocolom across the water, there are actually two, proximate s'Arenals: Grand, which is broader and sandier, and Petit, which is rockier, more…

    Cala Magraner

    Difficult to access on foot and walled in by weather-pitted walls of rock, this secluded cove is the perfect place to drop anchor and dive off the side of…

    Cala Sequer

    Sequer is a tiny sequestered toenail of sand between sheer rock walls: great if you fancy the walk to get there, and the unbroken solitude once you arrive.

    Cova del Pilar

    This stunning sea cave, some 8km south of Porto Cristo, is best explored by kayak.

