For the millions of tourists who descend every year on its sandy beaches, splash in its gentle waves and stay in all-inclusive resorts, the coast from Cala Millor to Portocolom is paradise. But for those who mourn the loss of Mallorca’s once-pristine coastline, the overdevelopment is nothing short of a catastrophe. But the crowd-weary shouldn't be put off entirely. Head inland to cosy rural hotels and drive, cycle or hike to off-the-beaten-path beaches, such as Cala Romántica or Cala Varques.