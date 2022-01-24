Over-visited, probably overpriced, the Coves del Drac are by no means overrated. Of all Mallorca's accessible cave complexes, this is the least…
Central East Coast
For the millions of tourists who descend every year on its sandy beaches, splash in its gentle waves and stay in all-inclusive resorts, the coast from Cala Millor to Portocolom is paradise. But for those who mourn the loss of Mallorca’s once-pristine coastline, the overdevelopment is nothing short of a catastrophe. But the crowd-weary shouldn't be put off entirely. Head inland to cosy rural hotels and drive, cycle or hike to off-the-beaten-path beaches, such as Cala Romántica or Cala Varques.
Explore Central East Coast
- CCoves del Drac
Over-visited, probably overpriced, the Coves del Drac are by no means overrated. Of all Mallorca's accessible cave complexes, this is the least…
- CCala Marçal
This broad, comely blue-flag beach is a lovely choice for a family outing from Portocolom: there's parking, nearby restaurants, toilets, and plenty of…
- CCala Varques
This isolated scrub-backed beach is one of the loveliest on Mallorca's east coast: nearly 100m long, and sloping down into brilliant turqouise sea.
- PPasseig de la Sirena
Most of the town's activity crowds alongside the Passeig de la Sirena and the harbour, where a small crowded beach provides the perfect place to observe…
- CCoves dels Hams
On the northern side of town on the road to Manacor, this underground labyrinth has some fine stalactite formations and an open-roofed cave rich with…
- CCala s’Arenal
Facing Portocolom across the water, there are actually two, proximate s'Arenals: Grand, which is broader and sandier, and Petit, which is rockier, more…
- CCala Magraner
Difficult to access on foot and walled in by weather-pitted walls of rock, this secluded cove is the perfect place to drop anchor and dive off the side of…
- CCala Sequer
Sequer is a tiny sequestered toenail of sand between sheer rock walls: great if you fancy the walk to get there, and the unbroken solitude once you arrive.
- CCova del Pilar
This stunning sea cave, some 8km south of Porto Cristo, is best explored by kayak.
