Castellón Province

Intriguing Castellón is less visited than the other two Valencian provinces. All along the Costa del Azahar (Blossom Coast) spread citrus groves, from whose headily scented flowers the region takes its name. The busy, developed – not always harmoniously – seaside resorts are enticing if you’re after sun and sand, while the capital and transport hub, Castellón, is pleasant though not a must-see. By contrast, the high hinterland, especially the wild, sparsely populated lands of the Maestrazgo, offer great walking solitude and hearty mountain cooking.

Explore Castellón Province

  • S

    Sierra de Irta

    To escape the summer crowds, seek solitude in the Sierra de Irta. Running south from Peñíscola, it’s both nature park and protected marine reserve, best…

  • C

    Castillo de Morella

    Though badly knocked about, Morella’s castle well merits the long wiggly ascent to savour breathtaking views of the town and surrounding countryside…

  • D

    Desierto de les Palmes

    The twisting, climbing CV147 leads, after about 6km, to this occasionally misty inland range – cooler than the coast – with a Carmelite monastery and…

  • M

    Museo de Valltorta

    An informative museum, 2km from Tirig, itself 10km southwest of Sant Mateu. It presents a detailed overview of prehistoric art and El Maestrazgo’s World…

  • C

    Castillo de Peñíscola

    The rambling 14th-century castle was built by the Knights Templar on Arab foundations and later became home to Pedro de Luna (‘Papa Luna’, the deposed…

  • B

    Basílica de Santa María la Mayor

    This imposing Gothic basilica has two elaborately sculpted doorways on its southern facade. A richly carved polychrome stone staircase leads to the…

  • C

    Concatedral de Santa María

    In Valencian Gothic style, the city's handsome cathedral was completely rebuilt after being set ablaze during the civil war. Next to it stands its iconic…

  • M

    Museo de la Pedra en Sec

    Stone for walls, sheep pens, huts and houses are all illustrated in this excellent village museum. Documentation is only in Valenciano, but it’s a very…

  • T

    Torres de San Miguel

    The twin towers of this imposing city gateway are a good place to begin your exploration of the town. With a solid octagonal form, they were first built…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Castellón Province.

