To escape the summer crowds, seek solitude in the Sierra de Irta. Running south from Peñíscola, it’s both nature park and protected marine reserve, best…
Castellón Province
Intriguing Castellón is less visited than the other two Valencian provinces. All along the Costa del Azahar (Blossom Coast) spread citrus groves, from whose headily scented flowers the region takes its name. The busy, developed – not always harmoniously – seaside resorts are enticing if you’re after sun and sand, while the capital and transport hub, Castellón, is pleasant though not a must-see. By contrast, the high hinterland, especially the wild, sparsely populated lands of the Maestrazgo, offer great walking solitude and hearty mountain cooking.
Explore Castellón Province
- SSierra de Irta
To escape the summer crowds, seek solitude in the Sierra de Irta. Running south from Peñíscola, it’s both nature park and protected marine reserve, best…
- CCastillo de Morella
Though badly knocked about, Morella’s castle well merits the long wiggly ascent to savour breathtaking views of the town and surrounding countryside…
- DDesierto de les Palmes
The twisting, climbing CV147 leads, after about 6km, to this occasionally misty inland range – cooler than the coast – with a Carmelite monastery and…
- MMuseo de Valltorta
An informative museum, 2km from Tirig, itself 10km southwest of Sant Mateu. It presents a detailed overview of prehistoric art and El Maestrazgo’s World…
- CCastillo de Peñíscola
The rambling 14th-century castle was built by the Knights Templar on Arab foundations and later became home to Pedro de Luna (‘Papa Luna’, the deposed…
- BBasílica de Santa María la Mayor
This imposing Gothic basilica has two elaborately sculpted doorways on its southern facade. A richly carved polychrome stone staircase leads to the…
- CConcatedral de Santa María
In Valencian Gothic style, the city's handsome cathedral was completely rebuilt after being set ablaze during the civil war. Next to it stands its iconic…
- MMuseo de la Pedra en Sec
Stone for walls, sheep pens, huts and houses are all illustrated in this excellent village museum. Documentation is only in Valenciano, but it’s a very…
- TTorres de San Miguel
The twin towers of this imposing city gateway are a good place to begin your exploration of the town. With a solid octagonal form, they were first built…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Castellón Province.
See
Sierra de Irta
To escape the summer crowds, seek solitude in the Sierra de Irta. Running south from Peñíscola, it’s both nature park and protected marine reserve, best…
See
Castillo de Morella
Though badly knocked about, Morella’s castle well merits the long wiggly ascent to savour breathtaking views of the town and surrounding countryside…
See
Desierto de les Palmes
The twisting, climbing CV147 leads, after about 6km, to this occasionally misty inland range – cooler than the coast – with a Carmelite monastery and…
See
Museo de Valltorta
An informative museum, 2km from Tirig, itself 10km southwest of Sant Mateu. It presents a detailed overview of prehistoric art and El Maestrazgo’s World…
See
Castillo de Peñíscola
The rambling 14th-century castle was built by the Knights Templar on Arab foundations and later became home to Pedro de Luna (‘Papa Luna’, the deposed…
See
Basílica de Santa María la Mayor
This imposing Gothic basilica has two elaborately sculpted doorways on its southern facade. A richly carved polychrome stone staircase leads to the…
See
Concatedral de Santa María
In Valencian Gothic style, the city's handsome cathedral was completely rebuilt after being set ablaze during the civil war. Next to it stands its iconic…
See
Museo de la Pedra en Sec
Stone for walls, sheep pens, huts and houses are all illustrated in this excellent village museum. Documentation is only in Valenciano, but it’s a very…
See
Torres de San Miguel
The twin towers of this imposing city gateway are a good place to begin your exploration of the town. With a solid octagonal form, they were first built…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Castellón Province
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.