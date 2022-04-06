Intriguing Castellón is less visited than the other two Valencian provinces. All along the Costa del Azahar (Blossom Coast) spread citrus groves, from whose headily scented flowers the region takes its name. The busy, developed – not always harmoniously – seaside resorts are enticing if you’re after sun and sand, while the capital and transport hub, Castellón, is pleasant though not a must-see. By contrast, the high hinterland, especially the wild, sparsely populated lands of the Maestrazgo, offer great walking solitude and hearty mountain cooking.