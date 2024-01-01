Gran Hotel

Cartagena

The zinc-domed Modernista Gran Hotel is particularly magnificent. Only the facade remains of this 1917 classic, but it's impressive.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Corridor inside of the Real Casino de Murcia.

    Real Casino de Murcia

    27.6 MILES

    Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…

  • Visitors in front of the Roman Theater Museum in Cartagena, Spain.

    Museo del Teatro Romano

    0.19 MILES

    This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento…

  • Catedral de Santa Maria in Murcia, Spain.

    Catedral de Santa María

    27.5 MILES

    Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…

  • Columns and cobblestone streets in the archaeological area of ​​the Roman forum of El Molinete, Cartagena, Spain.

    Barrio del Foro Romano

    0.03 MILES

    Set alongside the Molinete hill are the evocative remains of a whole town block and street linking the port with the forum, dating from the 1st century BC…

  • Casa de la Fortuna

    Casa de la Fortuna

    0.24 MILES

    The Casa de la Fortuna consists of the fascinating remains of an aristocratic Roman villa dating back to the 1st century BC, complete with some well…

  • Castillo de la Concepción

    Castillo de la Concepción

    0.26 MILES

    For a sweeping panoramic view, stride up to Castillo de la Concepción, or hop on the lift. Within the castle’s gardens, decorated by strutting peacocks,…

  • Museo Refugio de la Guerra Civil

    Museo Refugio de la Guerra Civil

    0.3 MILES

    Cartagena, as base of the Republican fleet and with an important arms industry, was the target of heavy bombing during the Spanish Civil War. This…

