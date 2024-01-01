The zinc-domed Modernista Gran Hotel is particularly magnificent. Only the facade remains of this 1917 classic, but it's impressive.
Gran Hotel
Cartagena
27.6 MILES
Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…
Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática
0.43 MILES
This excellent, attractive space delves into the depths of the fascinating world of underwater archaeology. It starts off by explaining the work of those…
0.19 MILES
This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento…
27.5 MILES
Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…
0.03 MILES
Set alongside the Molinete hill are the evocative remains of a whole town block and street linking the port with the forum, dating from the 1st century BC…
0.24 MILES
The Casa de la Fortuna consists of the fascinating remains of an aristocratic Roman villa dating back to the 1st century BC, complete with some well…
0.26 MILES
For a sweeping panoramic view, stride up to Castillo de la Concepción, or hop on the lift. Within the castle’s gardens, decorated by strutting peacocks,…
Museo Refugio de la Guerra Civil
0.3 MILES
Cartagena, as base of the Republican fleet and with an important arms industry, was the target of heavy bombing during the Spanish Civil War. This…
0.03 MILES
0.05 MILES
The Modernista Casa Llagostera is one of several works in town by the architect Víctor Beltrí. At time of writing the facade was covered while the…
3. Parque Arqueológico Molinete
0.09 MILES
The central Molinete hill has archaeological remains ranging from the Phoenicians to Republicans in the civil war. Strolling over and around it reveals…
0.11 MILES
Cartagena is rich in Modernista buildings such as Casa Cervantes, which was designed by Víctor Beltrí in the last years of the 19th century. It's now a…
0.12 MILES
Among Cartagena's Modernista buildings, the strawberries-and-cream confection of Casa Clares is particularly magnificent. It now holds a cafe and offices,…
0.18 MILES
Without too many whimsical flourishes, this Modernista town hall, set back from the waterfront, imposes itself on the heart of town. Drop into the…
0.19 MILES
0.24 MILES
