Cartagena's fabulous natural harbour has been used for thousands of years. Stand on the battlements of the castle that overlook this city and you can literally see layer upon layer of history spread below you: the wharf where Phoenician traders docked their ships; the street where Roman legionaries marched; the plaza that once housed a mosque where Islamic Spain prayed to Allah; the hills over which came the armies of the Christian Reconquista; the factories of the industrial age; the Modernista buildings; and the contemporary warships of what is still an important naval base.
Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática
Cartagena
This excellent, attractive space delves into the depths of the fascinating world of underwater archaeology. It starts off by explaining the work of those…
Cartagena
This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento…
Cartagena
Set alongside the Molinete hill are the evocative remains of a whole town block and street linking the port with the forum, dating from the 1st century BC…
Cartagena
For a sweeping panoramic view, stride up to Castillo de la Concepción, or hop on the lift. Within the castle’s gardens, decorated by strutting peacocks,…
Museo Refugio de la Guerra Civil
Cartagena
Cartagena, as base of the Republican fleet and with an important arms industry, was the target of heavy bombing during the Spanish Civil War. This…
Cartagena
The central Molinete hill has archaeological remains ranging from the Phoenicians to Republicans in the civil war. Strolling over and around it reveals…
Cartagena
Without too many whimsical flourishes, this Modernista town hall, set back from the waterfront, imposes itself on the heart of town. Drop into the…
Cartagena
The Casa de la Fortuna consists of the fascinating remains of an aristocratic Roman villa dating back to the 1st century BC, complete with some well…
Festivals & EventsVisit Cartagena, Spain, in September for ancient battle reenactments and costumed revelry
Aug 18, 2023 • 5 min read
