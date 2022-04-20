Cartagena

Town Hall under a cloud dappled blue sky with palm trees and roses, Cartagena, Murcia Region, Spain, Europe

Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery

Overview

Cartagena's fabulous natural harbour has been used for thousands of years. Stand on the battlements of the castle that overlook this city and you can literally see layer upon layer of history spread below you: the wharf where Phoenician traders docked their ships; the street where Roman legionaries marched; the plaza that once housed a mosque where Islamic Spain prayed to Allah; the hills over which came the armies of the Christian Reconquista; the factories of the industrial age; the Modernista buildings; and the contemporary warships of what is still an important naval base.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Visitors in front of the Roman Theater Museum in Cartagena, Spain.

    Museo del Teatro Romano

    Cartagena

    This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento…

  • Columns and cobblestone streets in the archaeological area of ​​the Roman forum of El Molinete, Cartagena, Spain.

    Barrio del Foro Romano

    Cartagena

    Set alongside the Molinete hill are the evocative remains of a whole town block and street linking the port with the forum, dating from the 1st century BC…

  • Castillo de la Concepción

    Castillo de la Concepción

    Cartagena

    For a sweeping panoramic view, stride up to Castillo de la Concepción, or hop on the lift. Within the castle’s gardens, decorated by strutting peacocks,…

  • Museo Refugio de la Guerra Civil

    Museo Refugio de la Guerra Civil

    Cartagena

    Cartagena, as base of the Republican fleet and with an important arms industry, was the target of heavy bombing during the Spanish Civil War. This…

  • Parque Arqueológico Molinete

    Parque Arqueológico Molinete

    Cartagena

    The central Molinete hill has archaeological remains ranging from the Phoenicians to Republicans in the civil war. Strolling over and around it reveals…

  • Palacio Consistorial

    Palacio Consistorial

    Cartagena

    Without too many whimsical flourishes, this Modernista town hall, set back from the waterfront, imposes itself on the heart of town. Drop into the…

  • Casa de la Fortuna

    Casa de la Fortuna

    Cartagena

    The Casa de la Fortuna consists of the fascinating remains of an aristocratic Roman villa dating back to the 1st century BC, complete with some well…

Articles

Latest stories from Cartagena

Festivals & Events

Visit Cartagena, Spain, in September for ancient battle reenactments and costumed revelry

Aug 18, 2023 • 5 min read

