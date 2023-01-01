This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento, via escalators and an underground passage beneath the ruined cathedral, to the recently restored Roman theatre dating from the 1st century BC. The layout of the museum is minimalist, taking you back through Cartagena’s fascinating layers of urban history with a careful selection of statuary, pottery and other artefacts.
Museo del Teatro Romano
Cartagena
