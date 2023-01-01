Real Casino de Murcia

Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous combination of historical design and opulence, providing an evocative glimpse of bygone aristocratic grandeur. Beyond the decorative facade are a dazzling Moorish-style patio; a classic English-style library with 20,000 books; a magnificent ballroom with glittering chandeliers; and a compelling tocador (ladies' powder room) with a ceiling fresco of cherubs, angels and an alarming winged woman in flames.

There is also the neoclassical patio pompeyano and the classic wood-panelled sala de billar (billiards room).