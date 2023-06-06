Overview

Officially twinned with Miami, Murcia is the antithesis of the city of vice; it’s a sizeable but laid-back provincial capital with a handful of interesting sights and a pleasant, strollable centre. Like Valencia, it is famous for its huerta, a surrounding zone of market gardens dating back to Moorish times, which supply the city's restaurants with excellent fresh produce and drive a thriving tapas scene. It makes a top spot to visit for a couple of days.