Officially twinned with Miami, Murcia is the antithesis of the city of vice; it’s a sizeable but laid-back provincial capital with a handful of interesting sights and a pleasant, strollable centre. Like Valencia, it is famous for its huerta, a surrounding zone of market gardens dating back to Moorish times, which supply the city's restaurants with excellent fresh produce and drive a thriving tapas scene. It makes a top spot to visit for a couple of days.
Murcia
Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…
Murcia
Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…
Murcia
The cathedral museum displays religious artefacts but is most striking for the excavations on display: the remains of an 11th-century Moorish dwelling and…
Murcia
An inviting, light gallery devoted to Spanish artists. Much is mediocre, but the 2nd-floor Siglo de Oro gallery has two fabulous Murillos – a Crucifixion…
Murcia
Flanking the cathedral, the exuberant rococo facade of this mid-18th-century bishops' palace is a striking and colourful landmark in the centre of Murcia…
Murcia
The classic, small but beautiful Jardín Floridablanca has several magnificent banyan trees distinctive for their massive spread of thick woody roots, as…
Murcia
Located in the baroque chapel of Ermita de Jesús, this well-laid-out space is devoted to Murcian sculptor Francisco Salzillo (1707–83). Highlights are his…
Museo de la Ciencia y del Agua
Murcia
Near the river, this former water deposit is one for the children. Although everything’s in Spanish, this small hands-on science museum has plenty of…
