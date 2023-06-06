Murcia

Embankment of Segura river and old bridge "Viejo de los Peligros". Murcia, Spain; Shutterstock ID 563709517; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Destination Update

Shutterstock / Sergey Didenko

Overview

Officially twinned with Miami, Murcia is the antithesis of the city of vice; it’s a sizeable but laid-back provincial capital with a handful of interesting sights and a pleasant, strollable centre. Like Valencia, it is famous for its huerta, a surrounding zone of market gardens dating back to Moorish times, which supply the city's restaurants with excellent fresh produce and drive a thriving tapas scene. It makes a top spot to visit for a couple of days.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Corridor inside of the Real Casino de Murcia.

    Real Casino de Murcia

    Murcia

    Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…

  • Catedral de Santa Maria in Murcia, Spain.

    Catedral de Santa María

    Murcia

    Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…

  • Museo Catedralicio

    Museo Catedralicio

    Murcia

    The cathedral museum displays religious artefacts but is most striking for the excavations on display: the remains of an 11th-century Moorish dwelling and…

  • Museo de Bellas Artes

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    Murcia

    An inviting, light gallery devoted to Spanish artists. Much is mediocre, but the 2nd-floor Siglo de Oro gallery has two fabulous Murillos – a Crucifixion…

  • Palacio Episcopal

    Palacio Episcopal

    Murcia

    Flanking the cathedral, the exuberant rococo facade of this mid-18th-century bishops' palace is a striking and colourful landmark in the centre of Murcia…

  • Jardín Floridablanca

    Jardín Floridablanca

    Murcia

    The classic, small but beautiful Jardín Floridablanca has several magnificent banyan trees distinctive for their massive spread of thick woody roots, as…

  • Museo Salzillo

    Museo Salzillo

    Murcia

    Located in the baroque chapel of Ermita de Jesús, this well-laid-out space is devoted to Murcian sculptor Francisco Salzillo (1707–83). Highlights are his…

  • Museo de la Ciencia y del Agua

    Museo de la Ciencia y del Agua

    Murcia

    Near the river, this former water deposit is one for the children. Although everything’s in Spanish, this small hands-on science museum has plenty of…

Articles

Latest stories from Murcia

Architecture

Are you brave enough to take a dip in Europe’s largest overhanging pool?

Mar 4, 2020 • 2 min read

