Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a stunning facade facing on to the plaza. The 15th-century Capilla de los Vélez is a highlight; the chapel’s flutes and curls resemble icing. The Museo Catedralicio displays religious artefacts, but is most noteworthy for the excavations on display.