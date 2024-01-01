A large park and botanical garden, Murcia Parque lies just west of the Puente del Malecón footbridge and is replete with leafy splendour.
Murcia Parque
Murcia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.32 MILES
Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…
12.46 MILES
Low slung but achieving an understated majesty nonetheless, this cathedral is built of light-coloured stone in the centre of the old town and features…
Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática
27.88 MILES
This excellent, attractive space delves into the depths of the fascinating world of underwater archaeology. It starts off by explaining the work of those…
27.72 MILES
This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento…
0.31 MILES
Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…
29.71 MILES
This well-documented site is 3.5km south of the town centre. The Dama de Elche, a masterpiece of Iberian art that’s now in Madrid, was unearthed here…
27.5 MILES
Set alongside the Molinete hill are the evocative remains of a whole town block and street linking the port with the forum, dating from the 1st century BC…
27.56 MILES
The Casa de la Fortuna consists of the fascinating remains of an aristocratic Roman villa dating back to the 1st century BC, complete with some well…
Nearby Murcia attractions
1. Museo de la Ciencia y del Agua
0.17 MILES
Near the river, this former water deposit is one for the children. Although everything’s in Spanish, this small hands-on science museum has plenty of…
0.25 MILES
Flanking the cathedral, the exuberant rococo facade of this mid-18th-century bishops' palace is a striking and colourful landmark in the centre of Murcia…
0.28 MILES
The classic, small but beautiful Jardín Floridablanca has several magnificent banyan trees distinctive for their massive spread of thick woody roots, as…
0.31 MILES
Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…
0.31 MILES
The cathedral museum displays religious artefacts but is most striking for the excavations on display: the remains of an 11th-century Moorish dwelling and…
0.32 MILES
Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…
0.33 MILES
Located in the baroque chapel of Ermita de Jesús, this well-laid-out space is devoted to Murcian sculptor Francisco Salzillo (1707–83). Highlights are his…
0.5 MILES
The Museo Arqueológico has exceptionally well-laid-out and well-documented exhibits spread over two floors, starting with Palaeolithic times and including…