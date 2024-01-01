Murcia Parque

Murcia

A large park and botanical garden, Murcia Parque lies just west of the Puente del Malecón footbridge and is replete with leafy splendour.

  • Corridor inside of the Real Casino de Murcia.

    Real Casino de Murcia

    0.32 MILES

    Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…

  • Catedral de San Salvador

    Catedral de San Salvador

    12.46 MILES

    Low slung but achieving an understated majesty nonetheless, this cathedral is built of light-coloured stone in the centre of the old town and features…

  • Visitors in front of the Roman Theater Museum in Cartagena, Spain.

    Museo del Teatro Romano

    27.72 MILES

    This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento…

  • Catedral de Santa Maria in Murcia, Spain.

    Catedral de Santa María

    0.31 MILES

    Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…

  • Roman basilica at the archaeological excavations and museum at La Alcudia in Elche, Spain.

    L'Alcúdia

    29.71 MILES

    This well-documented site is 3.5km south of the town centre. The Dama de Elche, a masterpiece of Iberian art that’s now in Madrid, was unearthed here…

  • Columns and cobblestone streets in the archaeological area of ​​the Roman forum of El Molinete, Cartagena, Spain.

    Barrio del Foro Romano

    27.5 MILES

    Set alongside the Molinete hill are the evocative remains of a whole town block and street linking the port with the forum, dating from the 1st century BC…

  • Casa de la Fortuna

    Casa de la Fortuna

    27.56 MILES

    The Casa de la Fortuna consists of the fascinating remains of an aristocratic Roman villa dating back to the 1st century BC, complete with some well…

