Parc de la Creueta del Coll

A favourite with families, this refreshing palm-studded park centres on a meandering summer lake-pool for splashing in, and has swings, showers and a snack bar. It's set inside a deep former quarry crater, adorned by Eduardo Chillida's enormous concrete sculpture Elogio del Agua (In Praise of Water), suspended on one side.

Enter from Carrer Mare de Déu del Coll, 1km east of Penitents metro station. The pool was closed for restoration work at research time, due to reopen in summer 2020.

Views of the city and Tibidabo extend from the hilly trails.