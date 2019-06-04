Casa-Museu Gaudí

On the eastern side of the Park Güell, this spired dusty-pink house is where Gaudí lived from 1906 until his death in 1926. Furniture and ironwork he designed (including pieces from La Pedrera, Casa Batlló, Casa Calvet and Colonia Güell) are displayed alongside other memorabilia, with information in Catalan, Spanish and English. The house, with its rippling tiled floors, was built in 1904 by Francesc Berenguer i Mestres as a prototype for the 60 or so houses originally planned here.