Construction on this striking church began in 1878 and was completed in 1884. It was designed by Francesc Berenguer i Mestres, Gaudí's protégé, but it's believed that the interior chapel is the work of Gaudí himself (the jury is still out, however). What is certain is that Gaudí regularly worshipped here. Much of the church was damaged during the 1909 Setmana Tràgica and again in 1938, though the chapel survived unscathed, and rebuilding wrapped up in 1951.