A fun-filled Disney-style look at the life and work of Barcelona's favourite son Gaudí, just a stone's throw from Park Güell. There are models of Gaudí's buildings and whizz-bang interactive exhibits and touchscreens (in multiple languages), but the highlight is the stomach-churning 4D augmented reality experience in a tiny screening room with moving chairs (not recommended for children under six or anyone with back or heart issues).