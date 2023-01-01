CosmoCaixa

One of the city’s most popular family-friendly attractions, this science museum is a favourite with kids (and kids at heart). The single greatest highlight is the re-creation of more than 1 sq km of flooded Amazon rainforest (Bosc Inundat). More than 100 species of Amazon flora and fauna (including anacondas, colourful poisonous frogs, and capybaras) prosper in this unique, living diorama in which you can even experience a tropical downpour.

In another original section, the Mur Geològic, seven great chunks of rock (90 metric tons in all) have been assembled to create a 24m-long wall showing different geological processes.

Exhibits cover many fascinating areas of science, from fossils to physics, and from the alphabet to outer space. The 3D Planetari (Planetarium; €6 extra) is open at 5.30pm on weekdays and for a varied range of sessions on weekends (check online). Aside from the Planetarium, which has multilingual commentary, many exhibits are in Catalan and Spanish. Several guided tours of the complex are available.

Outside, you can stroll through the extensive Plaça de la Ciència, whose modest garden flourishes with Mediterranean flora.