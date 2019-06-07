Parc d’Atraccions Tibidabo

The reason most barcelonins travel up to Tibidabo's summit is for some thrills at this old-school funfair. Here you'll find whirling high-speed rides and a high-tech 4D cinema, as well as old-fashioned amusements including a steam train and the Museu d’Autòmats, with automated puppets dating as far back as 1880. Check the website for seasonal opening times.

From March to December, bus T2A runs here directly from Plaça de Catalunya. Alternatively, take train line L7 to Avinguda Tibidabo, then the 'Funibús' shuttle up the hill (check schedules online).