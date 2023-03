Inaugurated in 1904, this Modernista observatory 415m above sea level on Tibidabo is still a functioning scientific foundation. On certain evenings visitors can observe the stars through its grand old telescope; check the website for schedules. Observations must be pre-booked; English-language visits are on Saturday nights.

From mid-June to mid-September, Sopars amb Estrelles offers an evening of high-end dining and astronomy here.