Sir Norman Foster designed the 288m-high, 1992-completed Torre de Collserola telecommunications tower on the slopes of Tibidabo. An external glass lift whisks you to the observation area, 115m up, from where there are magnificent views – extending up to 70km on a clear day. All of Barcelona’s TVs and radios receive transmissions from here, and repeater stations across Catalonia are also controlled from this tower. Access is by 25-minute guided tour; book ahead.