An entrancing work that combines Gothic and Modernista elements, this lesser-known Gaudí masterpiece was rescued from obscurity and opened to visitors in 2013. Built between 1900 and 1909, the private residence (still owned by the Guilera family) has a castle-like appearance with crenellated walls of stone and brick, narrow stained-glass windows, elaborate ironwork, gorgeous gardens and a soaring turret topped by a colourfully tiled Gaudían cross, along with spectacular city views. There's been a manor here since the 1400s.

One-hour guided tours in Catalan, Spanish and English run on Saturday and Sunday (€16; book ahead). At other times, you can visit the building's interior and the grounds with a multilingual audioguide.

Bellesguard is a 1.4km walk west of Avinguda Tibidabo train station, though several buses pass nearby (196, 123, V13, H2). Check schedules before making the trek out – it's sometimes closed for private events.