Museu Picasso

Located along the grand, medieval street of Carrer de Montcada, the Museu Picasso is dedicated to one of the world's greatest artists, Pablo Picasso. Born…
La Ribera
This medieval quarter has a little of everything, from high-end shopping to some of Barcelona's liveliest tapas bars. Key sights include the superb Museu Picasso, the awe-inspiring Gothic Basílica de Santa Maria del Mar and the artfully sculpted Modernista concert hall of Palau de la Música Catalana. For a bit of fresh air, locals head to the leafy gardens of Parc de la Ciutadella.
Explore La Ribera
Museu Picasso
Located along the grand, medieval street of Carrer de Montcada, the Museu Picasso is dedicated to one of the world's greatest artists, Pablo Picasso. Born…
Basílica de Santa Maria del Mar
At the southwestern end of Passeig del Born stands Barcelona’s finest Catalan Gothic church, Santa Maria del Mar (Our Lady of the Sea). Begun in 1329,…
Palau de la Música Catalana
A fantastical symphony in tile, brick, sculpted stone and stained glass, this Unesco-listed, 2146-seat concert hall is a high point of Barcelona’s…
Mercat de Santa Caterina
Come shopping for your tomatoes or pop in for lunch at this extraordinary-looking produce market, designed by forward-thinking architects Enric Miralles…
Parc de la Ciutadella
Come for a stroll, a picnic, a lake boat ride, a tour of Catalonia’s parliament or to marvel at the swirling waterfall-fountain in which Gaudí had a hand…
Carrer de Montcada
Today running between the Romanesque Capella d'en Marcús and Passeig del Born, this medieval high street (an early example of town planning) was driven…
Born Centre de Cultura i Memòria
Launched in 2013 as part of the events held for the tercentenary of the Catalan defeat in the War of the Spanish Succession, this cultural space is housed…
Museu de Cultures del Món
Opening through a grand courtyard overlooked by an 18th-century staircase, the medieval Palau Nadal and the Palau Marquès de Llió host Barcelona's world…
Parlament de Catalunya
On the eastern side of the Parc de la Ciutadella, in the fort's former arsenal, lies the regional Parlament de Catalunya, open for independent visiting…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout La Ribera.
