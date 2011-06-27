Medieval Myths and Legends of Catalonia Experience

Enjoy a day around hidden sites in the province of Tarragona, at just 2 hours drive from Barcelona. You will be picked up at 8:00 am in Barcelona city center and drive south in our comfortable minivan with Wi-Fi included. You will arrive in the Medieval town of Montblanc at around 10:00am and, after a short coffee-break, you will walk around the old streets of this beautiful town originated in the 12th century, surrounded by the well-preserved Medieval walls and watch towers. There, you will visit the place where Sant Jordi (Saint George) supposedly killed the dragon and saved the princess and you'll have some free time to get embedded of the flavor of this nice town. Just twenty minutes from Montblanc, you find the Royal Abbey of Santa Maria of Poblet, UNESCO World Site, founded by Cistercian monks from France on land conquered by the Moors. Poblet was the royal pantheon of the kings of the Crown of Aragon since James I of Aragon. Peter IV of Aragon, in the 14th Century, made it a condition, under solemn oath at the moment of crowning, that all the Catalan-Aragonese kings be buried there. Within the Monastery facilities, the monks manage a lodging house and a restaurant where they serve heavenly food with fresh ingredients grown locally. You will visit this beautiful monastery at 12am and have lunch at the restaurant there from 13pm to 14:30pm. After lunch, you have one hour drive to our next stop: Siurana, a tale of a village located in an unassailable position over the river where knights of four counties were needed to conquer it. It was finally conquered to the Moors in 1153 and was the last bastion of the reconquest of Catalunya. If you look over the cliff, you will guess why it was not conquered in three hundred years. There you can still find the footprint of the horseshoe that was left when the last Moorish Princess jumped over the cliff riding on the back of her horse. From 15:30pm to 16:45pm you will have time to enjoy the views in Siurana, and then you'll head back to Barcelona. Your tour will be back to the city center by 19pm, depending on the traffic conditions.