Zaragoza Wine tasting and tapas in the ancient city
Itinerary Meet guide at Cesar Augusto Monument Guided walkingn tour of Zaragoza historical center 4 stops at gourmet shops with wine tastings of local wines & tapas Culinary & cultural talks with local guide about Zaragoza This culinary and cultural experience in Zaragoza is desinged by me to show visitors the influences from the city's surrounding Northern and Eastern Mediterranean neighbors. Zaragoza is located in the region of Aragon, which has 4 Denominación of Origén (DO) certified wine regions. These provinces are Somotano, Calatayud, Campo de Borja and Cariñena. With me, you will have the chance to taste wine from each of these DO provinces and learn how to properly compare the different flavors and aromas of each wine during the guided tastings. Somotano in Latin means "beneath the moutians" which describes exactly the geographical location of the province. Here, black and white grape varieties ar grown in over 4,000 hectares of land. The second province is Calatayud, which is most popular for it's Garnacha grapes, ecompassing roughly one-third of the provinces grape agriculture. Third, is the province of Cariñena, know for producing young wines with excellent balance of acidic and fruity flavors. Lastly, the fourth DO province is Campo de Borja, which produces a unique white wine made from 100 percent Macabeo grapes. Each tasting will take place in a gourmet shop where I will gice you expert guidance. Tapas will also be included, featuring Aragonese cuisine, like local products such as cheeses and Teural ham!
Medieval Myths and Legends of Catalonia Experience
Enjoy a day around hidden sites in the province of Tarragona, at just 2 hours drive from Barcelona. You will be picked up at 8:00 am in Barcelona city center and drive south in our comfortable minivan with Wi-Fi included. You will arrive in the Medieval town of Montblanc at around 10:00am and, after a short coffee-break, you will walk around the old streets of this beautiful town originated in the 12th century, surrounded by the well-preserved Medieval walls and watch towers. There, you will visit the place where Sant Jordi (Saint George) supposedly killed the dragon and saved the princess and you'll have some free time to get embedded of the flavor of this nice town. Just twenty minutes from Montblanc, you find the Royal Abbey of Santa Maria of Poblet, UNESCO World Site, founded by Cistercian monks from France on land conquered by the Moors. Poblet was the royal pantheon of the kings of the Crown of Aragon since James I of Aragon. Peter IV of Aragon, in the 14th Century, made it a condition, under solemn oath at the moment of crowning, that all the Catalan-Aragonese kings be buried there. Within the Monastery facilities, the monks manage a lodging house and a restaurant where they serve heavenly food with fresh ingredients grown locally. You will visit this beautiful monastery at 12am and have lunch at the restaurant there from 13pm to 14:30pm. After lunch, you have one hour drive to our next stop: Siurana, a tale of a village located in an unassailable position over the river where knights of four counties were needed to conquer it. It was finally conquered to the Moors in 1153 and was the last bastion of the reconquest of Catalunya. If you look over the cliff, you will guess why it was not conquered in three hundred years. There you can still find the footprint of the horseshoe that was left when the last Moorish Princess jumped over the cliff riding on the back of her horse. From 15:30pm to 16:45pm you will have time to enjoy the views in Siurana, and then you'll head back to Barcelona. Your tour will be back to the city center by 19pm, depending on the traffic conditions.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Zaragoza Air Base to Zaragoza City - One Way
Relax and enjoy while your private driver leads you the way to your location in Zaragoza. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Zaragoza city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous La Seo Cathedral or the iconic 12th century Monasterio de Piedra. When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Zaragoza. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Valencia medieval gates & Authentic tapas tour
ITINERARYMeet local guide at Plaça dels Furs and go inside Torres de Serranos Stop at a Oenotheque Walk Plaça de Manises to Plaça de la Verge Walk Palau de la Generalist to Carrer de CavallersStop at a bodega End walking tour at Torres de QuartMORE ABOUT THE TOURTorres de Serranos is the Gothic styled gate on the Northern end of Valencia. It was built over the Roman Via Agusta so people could cross over it to get to Barcelona. Reaching the top of the Torres de Serranos will give you the picturesque view of Valencia every visitor wants on thier travels! The first Aragonese parliament founded by Jacques 1st of Aragon in 1238 was establised in Palau de la Generalitat in 1421 when the Court of Aragon was under the reign of Alphose 5th the Magnamiousmoved in. At this historical site we will admire it's surroundings, focusing on the Plaça de la Verge which portrays the fountian of Turia River, the Gothic Gantry of the Cathedral and the Basilica. Carrer de Cavallers means Knght's Lane and is where King James 1st wanted his knights to live at.
Zaragoza midday market and tapas tour
ITINERARYThis tour takes place in the historical center (or Old Town) of Zaragoza. We will visit a food market, gourmet shops and two tapas bars between some sightseeing.Morning and Afternoon availability (please contact our customer service team for further information)MORE ABOUT THE TOUROn this 3-hour walking tour, I'll help you experience life as a Zaragoza local by leading you to some of my favorite foodie spots in the Old Town. First, we'll discover one of the most popular food markets in the center and meet local vendors to hear from them about the products in which they specialize. As we visit some of the sights around town, we will also pop into some gourmet shops selling artisanal meats, cheeses and olive oils. And when we have finally developed an appetite, we will visit my two favorite tapas bars to try Zaragoza-style tapas with local wines from Aragon.
Zaragoza Full day wine excursion and visit Goya birthplace
ITINERARYThis full-day activity will take us from Zaragoza to a family-run winery in the Cariñena region. We'll also visit the birthplace and workshop of Francisco de Goya in Fuendetodos, and enjoy a nice lunch at a local restaurant. MORE ABOUT THE TOURHad enough of sightseeing in the city? Then join me on an exciting adventure to the Zaragoza countryside. On this full-day tour I will take you to one of my favorite family-run wineries in the Denomination of Origin (DO) Cariñena. We'll meet the winemaker and take a tour of his vineyard, learning all about the winemaking process and winemaking history of the region. Next up, the birthplace of the famous Fransisco de Goya and a visit to the Engraving Museum, where you'll be able to see many of Goya's most important works. Before heading home we'll also enjoy a nice local lunch togethe and I'll share fascinating stories about my culture.