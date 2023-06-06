Aínsa

Street in Ainsa, a medieval village in Sobrarbe region, Historical-Artistic Site, Huesca, Aragon, Spain

A masterpiece hewn from uneven stone, the beautiful medieval hilltop village of Aínsa is one of Aragón's gems, albeit one that's half-swamped by tourism in high summer. From its perch, you'll have commanding panoramas of the mountains, particularly the great rock bastion of La Peña Montañesa. The modern part of Aínsa, down below, is spread around a busy crossroads and two rivers flowing down from the Pyrenees: the Ara and Cinca.

  • Plaza Mayor

    Plaza Mayor

    Aínsa

    Old Aínsa's broad, cobbled main plaza, lined by handsome stone arcades and houses, is one of Spain's loveliest. It was created as a market place and…

  • Eco Museo

    Eco Museo

    Aínsa

    Housed in a tower of Aínsa's castle, the Eco Museo presents models and information displays on Pyrenean fauna; a few rescued birds of prey in small…

  • Monasterio de San Victorián

    Monasterio de San Victorián

    Aínsa

    On the slopes of La Peña Montañesa, San Victorián monastery has claims to be the oldest monastery in Spain. Dating from the 11th century (though much…

  • Castillo

    Castillo

    Aínsa

    The castle precinct off Plaza Mayor mostly dates from the 16th and 17th centuries; there are good views from the walls. The two surviving towers house…

  • Iglesia de Santa María

    Iglesia de Santa María

    Aínsa

    Aínsa’s main church bears all the hallmarks of unadulterated Romanesque. Few embellishments mark its thick, bare walls, which date from the 11th century…

  • Espacio del Geoparque de Sobrarbe

    Espacio del Geoparque de Sobrarbe

    Aínsa

    This small museum in one of Aínsa castle’s towers discusses the geology of the Sobrarbe district centred on Aínsa (including a good chunk of the Pyrenees)…

