Housed in a tower of Aínsa's castle, the Eco Museo presents models and information displays on Pyrenean fauna; a few rescued birds of prey in small enclosures; and a film on Pyrenean ecosystems. The centre can also tell you about the best spots to see the majestic lammergeier and other Pyrenean birds of prey in the wild, and offers guided trips in July and August.

The Eco Museo is managed by the Lammergeier Conservation Foundation, whose work has helped the Pyrenean population of the lammergeier (bearded vulture), a majestic bird with a wingspan of up to 2.90m, recover since the 1990s from a few dozen to some 400 (about half of them in Aragón).