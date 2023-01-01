Fundación Amantes

Teruel's most popular attraction pulls out the stops on the city's famous legend of the tragic 13th-century lovers (amantes) Isabel and Juan Diego. The lovers' mausoleum sits in a side-chapel of the Mudéjar Iglesia de San Pedro and there are various ticket options for different parts of the complex, but the 50-minute complete visit to the mausoleum, church, cloister, tower and ándito (exterior walkway) is well worth it.

The complete visits are guided in Spanish, but English and French audioguides are available, and the only parts where you are obliged to follow the guide are the tower and ándito. In the Mausoleo de los Amantes itself, the lovers' remains are entombed beneath modern alabaster effigies, with their hands almost (but not quite) touching.

From the mausoleum you progress into the 14th-century Iglesia de San Pedro, which is Teruel's only Mudéjar church (as opposed to tower) – though the predominant impression is made by its colourful Modernista murals and gold-starred ceiling from around 1900. For a final flourish you are led up the 13th-century Torre de San Pedro, the oldest of Teruel's four surviving Mudéjar towers, and then round the ándito for panoramic views over Teruel.