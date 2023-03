Adjoining the Los Amantes mausoleum and usually visited in combination with it, the 14th-century Mudéjar Iglesia de San Pedro has colourful murals and a gold-starred ceiling – added by Modernista Salvador Gisbert in the 1890s – plus a Renaissance/baroque high altar in pine, and a simple cloister. Its 13th-century tower is the oldest of Teruel's four surviving Mudéjar towers.