The most impressive of Teruel's Mudéjar towers, 40m-tall El Salvador is an early-14th-century extravaganza of brick and ceramics built on the model of an Almohad minaret, with one tower inside another and a staircase occupying the space between. The bell chamber at the top, with two levels of elegantly arched windows, provides Teruel's best city panoramas. On the way up you'll find interesting exhibits on Mudéjar architecture and old Teruel.