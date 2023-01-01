Catedral del Salvador

After two decades of painstaking restoration, Albarracín's 16th-century cathedral has been returned to its splendour of the 18th century, by which time baroque modifications had altered its original Gothic and Renaissance lines. You can visit on village tours with the Fundación Santa María de Albarracín – worthwhile even if your understanding of Spanish is minimal.

The cathedral's highlights include some unique frescos and a fine 16th-century altarpiece in unpainted local pine, devoted to the life of St Peter. The tours explain Albarracín's history and take you around some of the village streets too.