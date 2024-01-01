Roman Aqueduct

Aragón

The road between Albarracín and Gea de Albarracín (14km east) is paralleled by traces of an ancient Roman tunnel aqueduct. Signs point to the most accessible sections, and there's an interpretation centre in Gea de Albarracín which explains the aqueduct's history and role in more depth.

