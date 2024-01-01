The road between Albarracín and Gea de Albarracín (14km east) is paralleled by traces of an ancient Roman tunnel aqueduct. Signs point to the most accessible sections, and there's an interpretation centre in Gea de Albarracín which explains the aqueduct's history and role in more depth.
Roman Aqueduct
Aragón
After two decades of painstaking restoration, Albarracín's 16th-century cathedral has been returned to its splendour of the 18th century, by which time…
Albarracín's highest point, the Torre del Andador (Andador Tower) was built in the 10th century as a defensive outpost for the Muslim town huddled around…
Albarracín's crag-top castle was founded in the 9th century. Apart from its perimeter wall and towers, everything you see, including the remains of the…
This well-designed museum explains Albarracín's fascinating history in absorbing detail in Spanish. Displays include archaeological finds from the castle,…
