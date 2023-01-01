Catedral de Santa María de Mediavilla

The exterior of Teruel's cathedral is a rich example of the Mudéjar imagination at work with its kaleidoscopic brickwork and colourful ceramic tiles, notably on the superb 13th-century bell tower. Inside, the neck-craning Mudéjar ceiling (techumbre) is covered with paintings that add up to a full medieval cosmography – from musical instruments and hunting scenes to coats of arms and Christ's crucifixion. Independent visitors can join groups for a close-up ceiling inspection if there's one going up.

Another head-turner is the south portico, the work of Modernista architect Pau Monguió in 1909 who crafted it in neo-Mudéjar style to fit in with the iconic bell tower built 700 years earlier.