A wealth of dinosaur remains have been unveiled in the Teruel region. This big-box complex, however, is more of a dinosaur theme park than a pulse-raiser for serious palaeontologists. It's 3km southeast of the town centre, just off the N240A/N234 Valencia road. Attractions include a train and a boat through time, a 4D simulator, and an excellent museum. Kids will obviously love it.

Dinópolis opens extra days at holiday times: check the website. Ticket sales cease two hours before the official closing time.