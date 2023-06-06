Albarracín

The pink-hued medieval houses of Albarracín are like nowhere else in Spain. So authentic are the twisting, narrow streets with their overhanging wooden balconies that one half expects Don Quixote and Sancho Panza to appear from around a blind corner. You can argue all day about Spain’s prettiest village, but Albarracín, with its picturesque fortifications, churches and houses on a high rocky promontory carved out by a loop of the Río Guadalaviar, is definitely a contender. Its unique medieval history as an independent mini-state, and the story of its resurrection from near-abandonment over the past 60 years, add to the fascination. The town is 38km west of Teruel and well worth a stay of a night or two.

  • Catedral del Salvador

    Catedral del Salvador

    Albarracín

    After two decades of painstaking restoration, Albarracín's 16th-century cathedral has been returned to its splendour of the 18th century, by which time…

  • Muralla

    Muralla

    Albarracín

    Albarracín's highest point, the Torre del Andador (Andador Tower) was built in the 10th century as a defensive outpost for the Muslim town huddled around…

  • Castle

    Castle

    Albarracín

    Albarracín's crag-top castle was founded in the 9th century. Apart from its perimeter wall and towers, everything you see, including the remains of the…

  • Museo de Albarracín

    Museo de Albarracín

    Albarracín

    This well-designed museum explains Albarracín's fascinating history in absorbing detail in Spanish. Displays include archaeological finds from the castle,…

  • Museo Diocesano

    Museo Diocesano

    Albarracín

    The 18th-century Bishop's Palace, adjoining the cathedral, houses this rich collection of religious art, which is a cut well above your average church…

  • Museo de Juguetes

    Museo de Juguetes

    Albarracín

    Albarracín's toy museum is a fascinating journey through the historical world of toys from the 1880s to the 1970s – the kids will love it. It's 300m east…

  • Torre Blanca

    Torre Blanca

    Albarracín

    Once part of Albarracín's complex defences, this 14th-century tower has been rehabilitated by the Fundación Santa María de Albarracín. It is now a gallery…

