North of Cádiz, Jerez de la Frontera, Sanlúcar de Barrameda and El Puerto de Santa María mark the three corners of Spain's famous 'sherry triangle'. Even if Andalucía's unique, smooth wine isn't your cup of tea, you won't want to miss the history, the beaches, the handsome horses, the fabulous food, the feisty flamenco and the evocative environmental marvel that is the Parque Nacional de Doñana.