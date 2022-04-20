Yadid Levy

The Sherry Triangle

North of Cádiz, Jerez de la Frontera, Sanlúcar de Barrameda and El Puerto de Santa María mark the three corners of Spain's famous 'sherry triangle'. Even if Andalucía's unique, smooth wine isn't your cup of tea, you won't want to miss the history, the beaches, the handsome horses, the fabulous food, the feisty flamenco and the evocative environmental marvel that is the Parque Nacional de Doñana.

Explore The Sherry Triangle

  • Bodegas Tradición

    An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…

  • Bodegas Osborne

    Creator of the legendary black-bull logo still exhibited on life-size billboards all over Spain (now without the name), Osborne is El Puerto's best-known…

  • Catedral de San Salvador

    Echoes of Seville colour Jerez' dramatic cathedral, a surprisingly harmonious mix of baroque, neoclassical and Gothic styles. Standout features are its…

  • A

    Alcázar

    Jerez' muscular yet elegant 11th- or 12th-century fortress is one of Andalucía's best-preserved Almohad-era relics. It's notable for its octagonal tower,…

  • C

    Centro Andaluz de Flamenco

    Both architecturally intriguing – note the entrance's original 15th-century Mudéjar artesonado (ceiling of interlaced beams with decorative inserts) and…

  • B

    Bodegas Hidalgo–La Gitana

    Now run by the eighth generation, family-owned 1792-founded Bodegas Hidalgo still produces the famed La Gitana manzanillas that made its name, along with…

  • B

    Bodegas González–Byass

    Home to the famous Tío Pepe brand, 1835-founded González–Byass is one of Jerez' biggest sherry houses, just west of the Alcázar. There are several daily…

  • B

    Bodegas Gutiérrez Colosía

    An intimate, family-run, 1838-founded sherry bodega, right beside the catamaran dock. Tours (1½ hours) end with a six-wine tasting, which can include…

  • P

    Palacio de los Guzmán

    Just off the old town's Calle Caballeros, this rambling palace was the home of the Duques de Medina Sidonia, the aristocratic family that once owned more…

