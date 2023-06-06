Cádiz

Overview

You could write several weighty tomes about Cádiz and still fall short of nailing its essence. Cádiz is generally considered to be the oldest continuously inhabited settlement in Europe, founded as Gadir by the Phoenicians in about 1100 BC. Now well into its fourth millennium, the ancient centre, surrounded almost entirely by water, is a romantic jumble of sinuous streets where Atlantic waves crash against eroded sea walls, cheerful taverns fry up fresh fish and salty beaches teem with sun-worshippers.

  • Aerial view of cathedral and village

    Catedral de Cádiz

    Cádiz

    Cádiz' beautiful yellow-domed cathedral is an impressively proportioned baroque-neoclassical construction, best appreciated from seafront Campo del Sur in…

  • Phoenician Hall in Museo de Cadiz.

    Museo de Cádiz

    Cádiz

    Admittedly a little dusty, the Museo de Cádiz is the province's top museum. Stars of the ground-floor archaeology section are two Phoenician marble…

  • La Caleta Beach and Balneario de la Palma Building - Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain.

    Playa de la Caleta

    Cádiz

    Hugging the western side of the Barrio de la Viña, this small, popular golden city beach catches the eye with its mock-Moorish balneario (bathhouse). It's…

  • Beach bars and customers on Playa de la Victoria.

    Playa de la Victoria

    Cádiz

    An enjoyable walk/jog along the promenade from the Barrio de Santa María, this fine, wide strip of Atlantic sand, with summer beach bars, starts 1km south…

  • Cadiz, the oldest existing city in western Europe, is home to many beautiful and historic monuments and attractions. One of Cadiz's most famous landmarks is the Iglesia de Santa Cruz, the old cathedral. There is a well preserved Roman amphitheatre.

    Teatro Romano

    Cádiz

    On the seaward edge of the Barrio del Pópulo, Cádiz' Roman theatre dates from the late 1st century BCE and, originally, had space for 10,000 spectators. A…

  • Cadiz, Spain. Citizens shopping in Cadiz downtown Market, Mercado Central de Abastos. Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain.

    Mercado Central de Abastos

    Cádiz

    Spain's oldest covered market, Cádiz' lively Mercado Central de Abastos was unveiled in 1838. Now remodelled, it sells fresh fish, meat, vegetables and…

  • Plaza de Espana Square with Clock Tower (Torre del Reloj) and Consuegra City Hall - Consuegra, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain.

    Torre del Reloj

    Cádiz

    Following half a century off limits, the eastern tower of the cathedral is now open once more. Ascend via the twirling ramp for fabulous wraparound views…

  • Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain - November 21, 2018: Fortress of Santa Catalina (Castillo de Santa Catalina).

    Castillo de Santa Catalina

    Cádiz

    This star-shaped 16th-century fortress was built after the Anglo-Dutch sacking of the city in 1596; it's now an exhibition centre. Within stands a tiny…

Best Things to Do

Cádiz is Europe’s oldest continuously inhabited settlement, and it makes a perfect first stop on a tour of Andalucía. Here are the top things to do.

Read article

Plan with a local

Activities

The 13 best things to do in Cádiz, Spain

Feb 6, 2025 • 12 min read

