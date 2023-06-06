Shop
An energetic port city with an illustrious past, Almería is one of Andalucía’s emerging destinations. Until fairly recently the city was generally overlooked by travellers, but recent efforts to spruce it up are beginning to pay dividends. It has a handsome centre, punctuated by palm-fringed plazas and old churches, several interesting museums and a plethora of fantastic tapas bars. Best of all – and reason alone for a visit – is its spectacular Moorish Alcazaba (fortress).
A looming fortification with great curtain-like walls rising from the cliffs, Almerìa's Alcazaba was founded in the mid-10th century and went on to become…
Almería’s formidable, six-towered cathedral, begun in 1525, was conceived both as a place of worship and a refuge for the population from frequent pirate…
The second enclosure of the Alcazaba sits above the Muro de la Campana de la Vela, a wall named after its bell, which once chimed in times of danger. Much…
The highest part of the Alcazaba, the Tercer Recinto consists of a castle constructed by the Catholic Monarchs in the early 16th century. Many of the…
The Alcazaba's lowest compound, the Primer Recinto, was originally a residential area. Excavations have unearthed remains of houses, streets and a complex…
It's worth establishing two important facts before you enter this absorbing museum. First: the word 'guitar' is derived from the Andalucian-Arabic word…
During the civil war, Almería was the Republicans’ last holdout in Andalucía, and was repeatedly and mercilessly bombed. The attacks prompted a group of…
Almería's excellent archaeology museum focuses on two local prehistoric cultures – Los Millares (3200–2250 BC), probably the Iberian Peninsula's first…
