Almería

Bank raid, movie set, Almeria

An energetic port city with an illustrious past, Almería is one of Andalucía’s emerging destinations. Until fairly recently the city was generally overlooked by travellers, but recent efforts to spruce it up are beginning to pay dividends. It has a handsome centre, punctuated by palm-fringed plazas and old churches, several interesting museums and a plethora of fantastic tapas bars. Best of all – and reason alone for a visit – is its spectacular Moorish Alcazaba (fortress).

  • Alcazaba

    Alcazaba

    A looming fortification with great curtain-like walls rising from the cliffs, Almerìa's Alcazaba was founded in the mid-10th century and went on to become…

  • Catedral de la Encarnación

    Catedral de la Encarnación

    Almería’s formidable, six-towered cathedral, begun in 1525, was conceived both as a place of worship and a refuge for the population from frequent pirate…

  • The sail wall with its bell, which separates the first and second enclosures of the fortress in Alcazaba, Almeria, Spain.

    Segundo Recinto

    The second enclosure of the Alcazaba sits above the Muro de la Campana de la Vela, a wall named after its bell, which once chimed in times of danger. Much…

  • Gateway to the third enclosure, the christian castle in Alcazaba of Almeria.

    Tercer Recinto

    The highest part of the Alcazaba, the Tercer Recinto consists of a castle constructed by the Catholic Monarchs in the early 16th century. Many of the…

  • Access arch from the first to the second enclosure in the Alcazaba of Almeria.

    Primer Recinto

    The Alcazaba's lowest compound, the Primer Recinto, was originally a residential area. Excavations have unearthed remains of houses, streets and a complex…

  • Museo de la Guitarra

    Museo de la Guitarra

    It's worth establishing two important facts before you enter this absorbing museum. First: the word 'guitar' is derived from the Andalucian-Arabic word…

  • Refugios de la Guerra Civil

    Refugios de la Guerra Civil

    During the civil war, Almería was the Republicans’ last holdout in Andalucía, and was repeatedly and mercilessly bombed. The attacks prompted a group of…

  • Museo de Almería

    Museo de Almería

    Almería's excellent archaeology museum focuses on two local prehistoric cultures – Los Millares (3200–2250 BC), probably the Iberian Peninsula's first…

Film

Where to find Wonder Woman 1984's dramatic scenery in real life

Dec 22, 2020 • 3 min read

