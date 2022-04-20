Yadid Levy

Sierra Nevada

Providing Granada’s dramatic backdrop, the Sierra Nevada range extends about 75km from west to east. Its wild snowcapped peaks boast the highest point in mainland Spain (Mulhacén, 3479m) and Europe’s most southerly ski resort at Pradollano. The lower southern reaches, peppered with picturesque white villages, are collectively known as Las Alpujarras.

Some 859 sq km are encompassed by the Parque Nacional Sierra Nevada. Spain’s largest national park, this protected area is home to 2100 of Spain’s 7000 plant species, including unique types of crocus, narcissus, thistle, clover, poppy and gentian, as well as Andalucía’s largest ibex population. Bordering the national park at lower altitudes is the Parque Natural Sierra Nevada.

From July to early September, the higher mountains offer wonderful multiday trekking and day hikes. Outside of this period, there’s a risk of inclement weather, but the lower Alpujarras are always welcoming, with most snow melted by May.

Explore Sierra Nevada

  • E

    Espacio Brenan

    On the main road, the old Fonda de Manuel Juliana is where Gerald Brenan stayed upon first arriving in Yegen in the 1920s. It's now a small, fascinating…

  • H

    Hilacar ArtesAna

    At the top of town, this is the Alpujarras' only remaining artisan workshop of jarapas, those colourful rugs you'll spot all over the Poqueira villages…

  • M

    Mirador Era de la Platera

    This viewing platform at the top of the village commands huge views over the surrounding hills down to the white town of Cádiar. The terrace was once used…

  • B

    Bodega Cuatro Vientos

    Cuatro Vientos is the winery behind the Alpujarras' famous, smooth Malafollá reds, and also has its own restaurant. On a 90-minute tour you'll see a wine…

  • C

    Casa Alpujarreña

    Located in the lower village beside the church, this folk museum occupies a typical mountain house, giving a glimpse of bygone Alpujarran life through its…

  • O

    O Sel Ling

    Opposite Pampaneira village, 2km up the western side of the Poqueira gorge, you can just make out the stupa of the small stone Buddhist monastery,…

  • C

    Casa-Museo Pedro Antonio de Alarcón

    An ancient village home with a modest exhibition on local farming and living utensils, and the life and work of the Guadix-born novelist Pedro Antonio de…

