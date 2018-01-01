Welcome to Ronda
South of the gorge, Ronda’s old town largely dates from Islamic times, when it was an important cultural centre filled with mosques and palaces. Further north, the grid-shaped 'new' town is perched atop steep cliffs, with parks and promenades looking regally over the surrounding mountains.
Top experiences in Ronda
Amazing hotels and hostels
Ronda activities
White Villages Guided Day Tour from Seville
Begin your journey driving through the Sevillian countryside, surrounded by wheat and beautiful sunflowers fields. Here you will stop at The Castle of "Las Aguzaderas", an interesting medieval building located at the old border among Catholic kingdom and Moorish kingdom. Then continue through the mountains stopping at the picturesque white village of Zahara de la Sierra, located at the top of a steep hill Zahara is famous for its views and history. Here you will have time to walk around the town, have a coffee and visit a small olive oil factory which makes one of the best olive oil in Andalusia.On the way to Grazalema you will drive through the Natural Park "Sierra de Grazalema". You will enjoy a range of amazing landscapes and views over the provinces of Cádiz, Málaga and Seville, from "Puerto de las Palomas" which is 1157 metters above sea level. You will also get the chance to witness the wildlife in their natural habitat. These mountains are home to the largest colony of Griffon vultures in Spain. Once in Grazalema, there will be time to have a nice meal, surrounded by the pittoresque white houses decorated with colorful flowers.After lunch you will leave Grazalema and head to Ronda, on the way you will cross a very beautiful Mediterranean forest full of cork trees and oaks. Where up to present day locals still work with its cattle (Iberian pigs, goats and cows), to extract honey, cork, aromatic spices or wood.After an exciting morning, you will reach Ronda, one of the oldest towns in Spain. Ronda its unique for its surrounding nature and history. It is built on two separate cliffs. The town is connected by the most famous bridge in Spain, known as "The New Bridge" even though it was built in 18th century. In Ronda your tour guide will take you around the city and tell you about the rich history city holds. After which you will have free time to explore the town´s beauty.Conclude your tour back in Seville!
Ronda from Seville: Wine Tasting and Pueblos Blancos Upgrade
You’ll be picked up from central Seville or your Seville hotel in the morning and taken on a comfortable drive to Ronda, one of the oldest towns in Spain. When you arrive, take a stroll through the 19th-century gardens in Alameda del Tajo and soak in the wonderful views. Visit Plaza de Toros, a traditional Spanish bullring made of stone. Behind the stage, learn about the history of bullfighting from your guide and head to the center of the ring to snap some awesome photos. Continue to several beautiful bridges including the New Bridge, a symbol of the city that connects Ronda´s old and new districts. Enjoy great views of the vast El Tajo River gorge below. Next, visit one of Ronda’s most significant monuments, the beautiful San Juan Bosco House, a palace that fuses modern and colonial styles and boasts amazing views of the valley.Head to the city’s historic center to visit the Church of Santa Mari and witness the mix of Christian, Arab, Gothic and Renaissance architecture. Then, immerse yourself in Spanish wine culture with a tour of the Wine Museum of Ronda. Learn about Ronda’s long history of wine making and then head to the Sangre de Ronda winery to taste some great local wines. Afterward, enjoy free time to explore Ronda on your own before returning to Seville. Upgrade: Pueblos Blancos TourAfter Ronda, head to picturesque Pueblos Blancos, a series of towns and large villages in the northern part of the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga. Learn from your guide about the origin of this area, whose name, meaning ‘white houses,’ comes from the custom popular among the local inhabitants of whitewashing the outside of their houses and decorating them with brightly colored potted flowers. Combined with the blue sky and the plethora of mountain peaks and green hilltops, Pueblos Blancos creates an explosion of eye-catching color. Visit Sierra de Grazalema, the first natural park in Andalusia brimming with diverse flora and fauna. See why the park is famous for its spectacularly rugged limestone landscape of cliffs, gullies, caves and gorges.
Ronda and Tajo Gorge Tour from the Costa del Sol
Meet your local guide in a centrally located pick up points in Costa del Sol and relax on a comfortable air-conditioned coach on the drive to Ronda. Take in views of the Andalusian countryside on the way, as the scenery changes from coastal to mountainous. When you arrive in Ronda, discover the picturesque town that spans over the plunging El Tajo River gorge. See the impressive Puente Nuevo, an 18th-century bridge which connects Ronda's old and new districts. As your guide explains interesting details about Ronda and its surroundings, visit the Plaza de España, the town’s main square, then discover the Church of St Mary the Elder and the 15th-century Church of the Holy Spirit.Continue to the Plaza de Toros, Spain's oldest bullring that has staged very important events in bullfighting history. Visit the bullring's own museum to learn more about bullfighting from the collection of memorabilia, including photos of famous bullfighting fans, such as Ernest Hemingway and Orson Welles.Next, head to the wine cellar Bodegas La Sangre de Ronda to enjoy a guided tour of the winery. As you wander around the cellar, learn about Spanish wines and sample a local wine.After your wine tasting, have free time in Ronda to explore more on our own and enjoy a Andalusian tapas at a local restaurant (own expense), before you head back to Costa del Sol.
White Villages and Ronda Day Tour from Seville
Ronda and El Tajo Gorge Tour with Winetasting from Malaga
Relax on a comfortable 1.5 hour drive from Malaga to Ronda as you take in views of the Andalusian countryside. Arrive in Ronda and discover the picturesque town that spans over the plunging river gorge, El Tajo. Admire the impressive 18th-century bridge, Puente Nuevo, which connects the town’s old and new districts. Visit the town’s main square, Plaza de España, before discovering the 15th-century Church of the Holy Spirit and the Church of St Mary the Elder.Next, visit the Plaza de Toros, the oldest bullring in Spain that has staged some of the most important events in bullfighting history, as your guide will explain. The bullring has its own museum, which boats a collection of memorabilia including photos of famous bullfighting fans, such as Ernest Hemingway and Orson Welles. Continue your day trip to the Bodegas La Sangre de Ronda wine cellar, where you'll enjoy a guided tour of the winery, learn about Spanish wines and sample a local wine.Enjoy free time to explore Ronda and enjoy a traditional Spanish lunch or Andalusian tapas at a local restaurant (own expense). Take in more magnificent views of the El Tajo gorge before relaxing on a comfortable drive back to Malaga.
8-Day Spa from Madrid: Cordoba, Seville, Costa Sol, Granada
Your 8-day tour of Spain begins in Madrid, where you’ll take a sightseeing tour and have free time to explore this great city on your own. Then, drive through the legendary land of Don Quixote to Cordoba and visit the Great Mosque of Cordoba and the historical Jewish Quarter.In Seville, wander through the Santa Cruz Quarter and Maria Luisa Gardens on a guided tour and enjoy free time to sightsee at your leisure. Here, you’ll have the option to take a flamenco tour! Continue to Ronda, a marvelous town of Celtic origin, where you’ll admire amazing views of the valley and the surrounding mountains before heading to Costa del Sol, a beautiful Mediterranean coastal region.Discover the mix of three cultures and traditions of Spain -- Christian, Moorish and Jewish – on a tour of the Imperial City of Toledo, a UNESCO World Heritage City, before ending back in Madrid. Your tour includes round-trip transportation by deluxe coach, seven nights of accommodation in 3- to 4-star hotels and guided visits to many attractions. Throughout your trip, your guide will provide interesting historical information about the sites and landmarks you visit. Daily breakfast and some dinners are included, and for lunch, your guide can recommend great places in the city for you to eat (own expense). For a detailed schedule of each day, see the Itinerary section below. This tour begins on a Tuesday, but you have the option to start the following day and thus have an extra day at the end of your tour.Please note that the visit to the Alhambra is dependent on availability.