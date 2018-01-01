White Villages Guided Day Tour from Seville

Begin your journey driving through the Sevillian countryside, surrounded by wheat and beautiful sunflowers fields. Here you will stop at The Castle of "Las Aguzaderas", an interesting medieval building located at the old border among Catholic kingdom and Moorish kingdom. Then continue through the mountains stopping at the picturesque white village of Zahara de la Sierra, located at the top of a steep hill Zahara is famous for its views and history. Here you will have time to walk around the town, have a coffee and visit a small olive oil factory which makes one of the best olive oil in Andalusia.On the way to Grazalema you will drive through the Natural Park "Sierra de Grazalema". You will enjoy a range of amazing landscapes and views over the provinces of Cádiz, Málaga and Seville, from "Puerto de las Palomas" which is 1157 metters above sea level. You will also get the chance to witness the wildlife in their natural habitat. These mountains are home to the largest colony of Griffon vultures in Spain. Once in Grazalema, there will be time to have a nice meal, surrounded by the pittoresque white houses decorated with colorful flowers.After lunch you will leave Grazalema and head to Ronda, on the way you will cross a very beautiful Mediterranean forest full of cork trees and oaks. Where up to present day locals still work with its cattle (Iberian pigs, goats and cows), to extract honey, cork, aromatic spices or wood.After an exciting morning, you will reach Ronda, one of the oldest towns in Spain. Ronda its unique for its surrounding nature and history. It is built on two separate cliffs. The town is connected by the most famous bridge in Spain, known as "The New Bridge" even though it was built in 18th century. In Ronda your tour guide will take you around the city and tell you about the rich history city holds. After which you will have free time to explore the town´s beauty.Conclude your tour back in Seville!