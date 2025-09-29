Built astride a huge gash in the mountains carved out by the Río Guadalevín, Ronda is a large pueblo blanco (white town) with a dramatic history, littered with outlaws, bandits, guerrilla warriors and rebels. During its millennia of existence it has been a Celtic settlement, an important Roman bastion and a breakaway Moorish kingdom, and its spectacular location atop El Tajo gorge has made it hugely popular with visitors.

Modern bullfighting was practically invented here in the late 18th century; the town’s fame was spread further by its close association with American Europhiles Ernest Hemingway (a lover of bullfighting) and Orson Welles (whose ashes are buried in the town), and the gorge itself features several excellent hiking trails.

South of the gorge, Ronda’s Old Town largely dates from Moorish times, when it was an important cultural center filled with mosques and palaces. Further north, the grid-shaped “new” town is perched atop steep cliffs, with parks and promenades looking regally over the surrounding mountains.

Puente Nuevo in Ronda. Mistervlad/Shutterstock

1. Admire the historic Puente Nuevo

The most famous and most iconic sight in Ronda is the grand Puente Nuevo (New Bridge). The bridge straddles the dramatic gorge of the Río Guadalevín, connecting the two halves of the city. It stands an impressive 98m from its base.

Although its name means “new”, the bridge was completed in 1793 and was named Puente Nuevo because it was newer than the Puente Viejo (Old Bridge). In the 1700s the city was expanding and a new bridge was needed to directly link the two halves of the city, La Ciudad and Mercadillo. The two smaller bridges upstream, the Puente Viejo and the 12th-century Puente Árabe, couldn’t support the growing city, so in the 1730s a new bridge was proposed.

Local tip: For the best photographs of the Puente Nuevo, head for the Jardines de Cuenca in the morning, and into the gorge on the west side of the bridge at sunset.

2. Take a self-guided tour of Ronda's Old Town

Begin in the Plaza de España, the city’s main square looked over by the old ayuntamiento (town hall) – now a grand parador (state-owned hotel). The square was made famous by Hemingway in For Whom the Bell Tolls. Walk over the Puente Nuevo bridge, stopping to admire the views from the two lookout points. Head down to the Casa del Rey Moro, then to the scenic Puente Viejo, before meandering to the Baños Árabes.

Next follow the centuries-old city wall south to the 13th-century Puerta de Almocábar. Wander the winding street back up to Old Town, then rub the hand of the miracle-making Ángela de la Cruz nun statue for luck. Step inside the Iglesia de Santa María la Mayor, a 13th-century Islamic mosque converted into a church. Look for the arch covered in Arabic inscriptions that was once part of the mihrab (prayer niche).

Follow the narrow lanes to the Palacio de Mondragón, the palace of Moorish rulers turned regional museum, featuring a Mudéjar courtyard, clifftop garden, and exhibits spanning several millennia. A one-minute stroll brings you to the 18th-century Palacio Marqueses de Moctezuma, housing the Museo Joaquín Peinado, dedicated to the Ronda artist who was a friend of Picasso, and featuring around 200 of his mainly cubist pieces.

Back on the main street, swing by the engaging Museo Lara inside the 18th-century Palacio de los Condes de las Conquistas, showcasing a private collection of weapons, watches, cinema and photographic equipment, and witchcraft memorabilia. Finish by taking Calle Tenorio to the scenic Plaza María Auxiliadora with its epic gorge views, and contemplate a descent.

Climbers on a via ferrata near Ronda. Vitalii Biliak/Shutterstock

3. Hike the Ronda gorge

The Ronda gorge makes for decent day hikes. You can also pick up a copy of the 1:45,000 Serranía de Ronda hiking map, published by Colecciones Topográficas de Andalucía, to explore the countryside and foothills beyond the town’s borders.

For something more adrenaline-packed, join a tour with local outfitter Andalucía Aventura and take to the gorge walls along two vie ferrate (fixed-protection climbing routes). The Tajo de Ronda I climbs up the gorge for 56m: it’s rated difficult. The Tajo de Ronda II, which parallels it, is considered easy and ideal for beginners.

4. Explore the Casa del Rey Moro and La Mina

When the Moorish prince Musa Ben Nusayr conquered most of Iberia for the Ummayad Caliphate in 711 CE, the invading army persuaded the defenders of Ronda to surrender peacefully and Ronda subsequently became Izn-Rand Onda, or “City of the Castle”.

Vestiges of three and a half centuries of Moorish rule still remain, and one of the most impressive is the Casa del Rey Moro, a neo-Mudéjar–style house, made up of several 18th-century houses. However, it’s the garden and its water mines that are the real stars here (the only parts open to the public). The landscaped terraces cascade down the cliff side and were designed by the French landscape architect Jean-Claude Forestier in 1912. Inside the gardens a steep Moorish-era stone staircase of almost 200 steps is cut into the rock and leads down to La Mina, an underground water mine, which enabled Ronda to maintain water supplies when it was under attack. You emerge at the river’s edge, from where there’s a splendid view of the soaring cliffs around you.

Planning tip: By 2026, Ronda intends to connect the Camino Desfiladero (a refurbished pathway)to the Puente Árabe via La Mina.

Traditional braised oxtail over potatoes. makesushi1/Shutterstock

5. Dine on traditional Andalucian dishes

Typical Ronda food is hearty mountain fare, with an emphasis on stews (called cocido, estofado or cazuela), trucha (trout), rabo de toro (oxtail stew) and game, such as conejo (rabbit), perdiz (partridge) and codorniz (quail).

Head to Almocábar and choose between rabbit, partridge, lamb and beef dishes or creative takes on classic Andalucian dishes. A tiny, popular local hangout, El Lechuguita is the place for classic tapas plates including montaditos (filled rolls). Las Maravillas is a modern plant- and art-filled space that's open late, serving everything from mushroom risotto to Ronda oxtail stew. And for wallet-friendly and more casual gourmet fare from Michelin-starred chef Benito Gómez of Bardal fame, book a table at Tragatá (open Wednesday to Sunday).

Plaza de Toros bullring in Ronda. cornfield/Shutterstock

6. Marvel at the birthplace of modern bullfighting at Plaza de Toros

Ronda boasts the Real Maestranza de Ronda equestrian school, founded in 1572 for the Spanish aristocracy to learn to ride and fight. They did this by challenging bulls in an arena, and thus the first bullfight was born.

At 66m in diameter, the 1785-built bullring is one of Spain’s oldest and also the largest, even though it only holds 5000 spectatators. It was designed by the architect José Martin de Aldehuela, the same one who did the Puente Nuevo. Standing in the middle of the ring, surrounded by elegant double-height colonnade arches, is quite the experience.

Housed inside the bullring itself you’ll find the Museo Taurino, packed with over 2000 pieces of bullfighting memorabilia such as trajes de la luz (bullfighting costumes) worn by 1990s matador Jesulín de Ubrique. It also includes artwork by Pablo Picasso and Francisco de Goya, as well as photos of famous bullfighting fans such as Welles and Hemingway.

Planning tip: You can visit the Plaza de Toros, its Museo Taurino and the equestrian school to learn about the history of bullfighting and its impact on Andalucian culture, without having to actually watch a bullfight. Horse lovers will also enjoy a look around the attached equestrian school, where you can sometimes see the riders practising.

Baños Árabes (Arab baths) in Ronda. joserpizarro/Shutterstock

7. See the historic Baños Árabes (Arab baths)

Near the Puente Árabe, Ronda’s 13th-century Baños Árabes are among the best-preserved Arab baths in all of Andalucía.

You can still see its horseshoe arches, elegant octagonal columns and star-shaped skylights in the barrel-vaulted ceiling. A short video (in English and Spanish) helps you visualize what they used to look like in Moorish times, when an aqueduct carried water here from the river.

Planning tip: It’s open daily but hours are shorter on Sunday.

8. Photograph your way around Ronda at the best viewpoints

Hike to the bottom of the Tajo Gorge for an impressive view back up towards the Puente Nuevo at the Mirador La Hoya del Tajo. From the rose-filled gardens at Jardines de Cuenca you can walk up high alongside the gorge and take in views of the city’s three bridges. There is a balcony-like lookout point – Mirador de Ronda la Sevillana near the Paseo de Blas Infante – with vistas over the gorge and the mountains beyond. And on Calle Juan José de Puya, three small balconies and benches offer lovely views over the city and the spires of the Iglesia de Santa María la Mayor.

Bodegas La Sangre de Ronda. Caron Badkin/Shutterstock

9. Taste wines in the Serranía de Ronda

Wine production around Ronda goes back to Phoenician and Roman times, and has seen something of a renaissance since 1990. Ronda’s wine region, known as the Serranía de Ronda, stretches both north and south of the city, from Arriate to Gaucín, and is part of the DO Sierras de Málaga.

Nearly two dozen vineyards sit among the rolling hills, flanked by the mountains of the Sierra de las Nieves and the Sierra de Grazalema and forests of cork-oak, and produce young red wines from tempranillo, romé, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, syrah and petit verdot varieties, as well as whites from sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, colombard and macabeo. The region is known for fruity and full-bodied reds and dry whites, which are almost golden in color.

You can discover the wineries of the Serranía de Ronda either by car, on a tour or by bike. Hike and Bike the Sierras offers e-bike and bodega tours where you’ll cycle among the vineyards, stopping off at several wineries for tastings along the way. To learn more about the wines, visit the Centro Integral del Vino de Ronda, a small wine museum detailing the history of wine production in the area.

Planning tip: If you’re exploring the region on your own, reserve tastings at the local bodegas in advance.

10. Hike in Spain's newest national park: Sierra de las Nieves

Southeast of Ronda lies the virtually uninhabited 230-sq-km Parque Nacional Sierra de las Nieves, declared a national park in 2021 and noted for its rare Spanish fir (the pinsapo), and cave-riddled karst, making it a popular spot for rock climbing, caving and canyoning.

The park is crossed by a network of trails. The most rewarding walk is the 5- to 6-hour return ascent of the highest peak in western Andalucía, Torrecilla (1918m). Start at the Área Recreativa Los Quejigales, which is 10km east by unpaved road from the A376 Ronda–San Pedro de Alcántara Rd. From Los Quejigales there's a steepish 470m ascent by the Cañada de los Cuernos gully, with its tranquil Spanish-fir woods, to the high pass of Puerto de los Pilones. After a fairly level section, the final steep 230m to the summit rewards you with marvellous views.

Other excellent hikes include the 7km-long (2 hours and 30 minutes) Puerto de Caucón circuit from the namesake viewpoint, accessed via a narrow, partially paved road from Yunquera. Passing through strands of pinsapos, the well-defined trail climbs to the Tajo de la Caina cliff face, granting you far-reaching views of the valley below and the Costa del Sol beyond, before a cairn-marked path meanders back down past an old threshing ground.

The more challenging 15km-long Los Sauces circuit (4 hours and 30 minutes) departs from the Los Sauces recreational area. From the campground, you descend through pinsapo forest beneath a looming rock face, passing La Cueva del Agua and the isolated Cortijo Huarte farmstead before a broad track loops back round to the starting point.

Planning tip: The park’s website has a list of hiking routes with descriptions and maps you can save to your phone.

View through Cueva de la Pileta entrance. marcelina1982/Getty Images

11. Take a cave tour at Cueva de la Pileta

Some 22km southwest of Ronda (about 30 minutes by car) lies Cueva de la Pileta, one of the most important cave systems in Andalucía. Torchlit guided tours lead visitors via a labyrinth of caverns, past a fantastical landscape of monumental stalagmites and stalactites deep into the heart of the cave system. The darkest depths of the cave hide a remarkable discovery dating back to the Stone Age – an array of well-preserved prehistoric paintings of horses, goats and fish, believed to have been drawn around 20,000 to 25,000 years ago. The cave was rediscovered by José Bullón Lobato in 1905 and his English-speaking great-grandchildren are the ones who lead the tours today.

Planning tip: Tours can be booked via a website

12. Go wildlife watching in Sierra de las Nieves

Parque Nacional Sierra de las Nieves is home to over 1500 types of plants including cork-oak groves and an abundance of wildflowers in April and May, but the main attractions here are the magnificent Spanish fir trees – relics left over from the Ice Age.

If you’re lucky you may be able to spot some of the many creatures that call the park home, from over 1000 ibex and roe deer to otters spotted in the upper reaches of Río Verde, as well as Egyptian mongoose. The park also lies along the annual bird migration route between Europe and northwest Africa, with bird-spotting particularly good in spring and fall.

Local tip: Year-round, look out for golden and short-toed eagles, hawks and Egyptian vultures.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Spain guidebook, published in February 2025.