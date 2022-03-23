The 1736-sq-km Parque Natural Los Alcornocales is rich in archaeological, historical and natural interest, but it’s still off Andalucía's beaten track. Stretching 75km north almost from the Strait of Gibraltar to the border of the Parque Natural Sierra de Grazalema and into Málaga province, it’s a beautiful jumble of sometimes rolling, sometimes rugged medium-height hills, much of it covered in Spain’s most extensive alcornocales (cork-oak woodlands), its fringes peppered by gorgeous white villages. There are plenty of walks and outdoor-activity options, but you'll need a car to explore properly, and at research time on-the-ground information was limited.