Antequera

Known as the crossroads of Andalucía, Antequera sees plenty of travellers pass through but few lingering visitors. But those who choose not to stop are missing out. The town's foundations are substantial: two Bronze Age burial mounds guard its northern approach and Moorish fables haunt its grand Alcazaba. The undoubted highlight here, though, is the opulent Spanish-baroque style that gives the town its character and that the civic authorities have worked hard to restore and maintain. There's also an astonishing number of churches – more than 30, many with wonderfully ornate interiors. It's little wonder that Antequera is often referred to as the 'Florence of Andalucía'.

    Antequera Dolmens Site

    Antequera's two earth-covered burial mounds – the Dolmen de Menga and the Dolmen de Viera – were built out of megalithic stones by Bronze Age people…

    Alcazaba

    Favoured by the Granada emirs of Islamic times, Antequera’s hilltop Moorish fortress has a fascinating history and covers a massive 62,000 sq metres. The…

    Dolmen del Romeral

    This megalithic burial site was constructed around 1800 BC and features much use of small stones for its walls. To get here, continue 2.5km past the town…

    Colegiata de Santa María la Mayor

    Just below the Alcazaba is the large 16th-century Colegiata de Santa María la Mayor. This church-college played an important part in Andalucía’s 16th…

    Museo Conventual de las Descalzas

    This museum, in the 17th-century convent of the Carmelitas Descalzas (barefoot Carmelites), approximately 150m east of the town’s Museo de la Ciudad de…

    Museo de la Ciudad de Antequera

    Antequera's town-centre municipal museum displays an impressive collection of Roman artifacts from the surrounding area, including glassware, jewelry,…

    Iglesia del Carmen

    Only the most jaded would fail to be impressed by the Iglesia del Carmen and its marvellous 18th-century Churrigueresque retablo (altarpiece)…

