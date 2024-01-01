Bank of Korea Money Museum

Myeong-dong & Jung-gu

Built in 1912, and an outstanding example of Japanese colonial architecture, the old Bank of Korea now houses a reasonably interesting exhibition on the history of local and foreign currency. There are plenty of interactive displays for kids, such as pressing their own coin or testing for counterfeit notes.

