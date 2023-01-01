Standing alone on an island (in direct contrast to the mayhem around it), Seoul’s picturesque Great South Gate, Sungnyemun, is one of the capital's original four main gates built in the 14th century. Its arched brick entrance, topped by a double-storey pavilion, is accessed by pedestrian crossing from Gate 1 of Namdaemun Market.

It's been reconstructed a number times over the years following damage under Japanese occupation and during the Korean War, and most recently after an arson attack in 2008.