Itaewon Bugundang History Park

Even longtime residents of Itaewon might be surprised if you tell them that it is indeed possible to find historical relics in the heart of the neighbourhood. Located atop a hill directly facing N Seoul Tower is the Bugundang Shrine, which dates back to 1619 but was moved here from Namsan in 1917.

Although the shrine building itself is only open twice a year, the park offers stunning views of the Yongsan area, Namsan Mountain and N Seoul Tower, making it a great spot for sunset-viewing. There's also a monument dedicated to Ryu Gwan-sun, a female Christian freedom fighter who died while imprisoned by the Japanese aged just 17.