Gonsindang

Gwanghwamun & Jongno-gu

On the right-hand side of the entrance to Jongmyo, the World Heritage–listed Confucian shrine, this building houses the spirit tablets of 83 meritorious subjects. They served their kings well and were rewarded with their spirit tablets sharing the royal compound – the highest honour they could hope for.

