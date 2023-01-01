Haslla Art World

Sitting atop a hill, this park has contemporary Korean sculptures set amid a pleasant 11-hectare garden with winding paths and boardwalks. On a clear day, there are incredible sea views. It’s a nice ramble for an hour or so, but the artworks are generally underwhelming, albeit quirky. Round up your visit with some traditional Korean tea at the Sea Café (a drink is included in the admission price).

The adjacent Haslla Museum Hotel has five art galleries; they’re also open to ticket holders.

The park is 1.5km north of Jeongdongjin train station. Take bus 11, 112, 113, or 114 (₩1300, five minutes, hourly), and walk up a steep slope to the park entrance.